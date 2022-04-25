Inside pics: Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan steal the show at Karan Johar's bash

A host of Bollywood celebrities from Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan attended Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta's bash on Sunday. The party was hosted for Netflix Global TV Chief Bela Bajaria. Now inside pictures shared by Karan and designer Manish Malhotra shows the guests chilling at the party. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan attend Karan Johar's party, Shah Rukh continues to remain incognito. See pics

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a selfie with Sara Ali Khan, who wore a yellow, semi-formal attire for the party. He captioned it, “All about last night.” He also shared a selfie with Kriti and Ananya. While Kriti was in a wine tone strapless dress, Ananya was in a white corset dress. Karan shared a group selfie from the bash that showed him in black casuals with a red and grey jacket, posing with Sara, Ananya, Kriti, Manish and producer Dinesh Vijan.

Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar shared a few pictures from Sunday's party.

Manish Malhotra and Ananya Panday shared pictures from the bash.

Manish also shared a selfie with Karan, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene. Ananya too shared some selfies of herself as she sat in a car. She also shared two pictures of her look for the night while posing in her wallk-in wardrobe. Her shoe collection could be seen in the background.

Shah Rukh was not spotted by the paparazzi but his car was seen which had black curtains drawn to cover the person sitting at the back seat. Alia was seen arriving for the party in a blue outfit. Farhan Akhtar and wife Shibani Dandekar were also spotted.

Ranveer too arrived in style in his Lamborghini Urus. He was in a floral shirt and blue denims and was seen gesturing at the paparazzi, asking them to keep away from the car's bonnet. He was seen posing for pictures with Bela Bajaria, who was in a black top and latex pants paired with white blazer and heels.

