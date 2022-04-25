Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan attend Karan Johar's party, Shah Rukh continues to remain incognito. See pics

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta hosted a party for Netflix Global TV Chief Bela Bajaria. Several celebrities were seen at the former's house in Mumbai. The paparazzi spotted Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra, and Ritesh Sidhwani as they reached Karan's home. (Also Read | Karan Johar trolls Jaya Bachchan's equation with paparazzi, 'Gucci men lipta Ranveer Singh' with latest poem)

Shah Rukh Khan's car was also seen arriving at the venue but the back seat was completely covered with a black cloth, giving no glimpse of the actor. However, this isn't the first time that the actor chose not to be clicked by the paparazzi. Recently, when he arrived at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding party, the back seat was kept hidden with black curtains. He was also seen at the airport with his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, but he covered his face there too.

For Karan's party, Alia wore a blue outfit while Ranveer was seen in a printed shirt and blue denims. Sara Ali Khan opted for a yellow dress while Kriti wore a red outfit. Farhan and Shibani twinned in black, while Ananya opted for a white corset outfit. Madhuri and Manish too opted to dress in black outfits.

Meanwhile, Karan is directing the upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Karan announced that the film will be out on February 1 next year.

Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer has YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shankar's remake of his blockbuster Anniyan, and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. Alia also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is slated to release on September 9, in the pipeline.

Sara Ali Khan has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal. Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

