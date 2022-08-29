Inside Priyanka Chopra's massive Los Angeles living room with actor's monochrome pic with Nick Jonas, art pieces

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently hosted content creator Sarah Shareef at her Los Angeles home. Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared pictures, giving a peek inside Priyanka's home. Sarah also posted photos with Priyanka. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra shares daughter Malti's clip vibing to Sonam Kapoor's song)

In the first photo, Priyanka and Sarah stood inside the actor's living room. The high-ceiling room featured several art pieces including a huge painting on one wall. Adjacent to it, a glass window gave a peek of the actor's room upstairs. A white paper hanging from the ceiling was also seen in the room.

The front door opened to a huge room with a pink rug in it. Priyanka and Sarah posed for the camera next to a glass table with a huge vase with flowers inside it. A black and white photo frame of Priyanka holding Nick as him kissed her was placed on the table. A black bench stood next to the table. A mirror hung on one of the walls just above a black wooden cabinet.

In the first photo, Priyanka smiled as Sarah held her. The actor wore a white top under a saffron shirt, blue denims and yellow slippers. Sarah opted for a white sleeveless top, blue and white pants and white heels. Priyanka's dog Dianna was also seen standing behind the actor. In the second photo, Priyanka clicked a selfie as the duo smiled for the camera.

Priyanka Chopra hosted Sarah Shareef at her Los Angeles home.

Sharing the pictures, Sarah captioned the post, "True hospitality consists of giving the best of yourself to your guests. Thankyou @priyankachopra for hosting a wonderful brunch at your home & the trip is all the more memorable because of it. (red heart and kissing emojis)." Reacting to the photo, a fan wrote, "She’s the best!!!" Another person added the hashtag 'desi girls'. A comment read, "Wow gorgeous."

Priyanka married singer Nick Jonas in 2018 and has been staying at their LA home. In January 2022, the couple announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Fans will see Priyanka in several projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She will also feature with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

