Inside Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's Bengali wedding in Goa. See pics

Kumkum Bhagya actor Puja Banerjee and her husband Kunal Verma have shared a series of pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram. The couple tied the knot on Monday in Goa.

The couple got married in an intimate wedding with Bengali rituals. Sharing the pictures, Puja wrote, “Ho gayi hamare phere wali shaadi (Finally we had our wedding with pheras). Thank you for making this always memorable by capturing these special moments @sumit.productions."

In the first picture, Puja posed with their son, Krishiv. Puja had earlier stated that she was happy about Krishiv witnessing his parents' wedding. Krishiv also turned 'sehbala' for his father, Kunal. In the next picture, the couple was seen doing the ‘varmala’ ceremony. In the third one, the couple gushed while looking at each other's eyes.

Puja shared another picture from the ceremony where she was seen looking at Kunal as he posed for the camera.

Kunal also posted a picture from the wedding. In the picture, Kunal admiringly looked at his newly wed bride. Puja was seen posing for the camera.

Puja and Kunal met on the sets of the show Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajana and fell in love. They never spoke about their relationship in public, till they officially got engaged in August 2017. The couple opted for a registered marriage last year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, talking to Indian Express, Puja had shared, “I must share that Kunal Verma is the most supportive person in my life. If it wasn’t for him, I don’t think I would have been able to achieve so much. I really feel that a girl needs support from her man and Kunal has been with me throughout. He never asks any questions and blindly backs me in my career. I really feel happy and lucky to have him in my life.”

Puja is best-known for playing the role of Parvati in the TV show Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. She has also starred in shows like Qubool Hai and Sarvggun Sampanna.