A working pregnancy for Pooja Banerjee: More TV actresses should get inspired by me

She is in her fifth month of pregnancy but Pooja Banerjee says she is going to continue working on her daily soap and has no plans to take a break anytime soon.

The actor and husband, swimmer Sandeep Sejwal are expecting the first baby and recently celebrated Diwali with their families in Delhi.

“I am working every day,” shares Banerjee, adding, “I just took an off for Diwali and came down to meet my family and his as we didn’t meet them for so long because of Covid. It will be a full working pregnancy for me. I am one of the few female actors who is going to have that. We don’t see this very often because we were not very open about it. Even until a few years ago people were very scared to reveal stuff about their personal life fearing they wouldn’t get work.”

The actor says she does not believe in such a mind set. “People used to hide their marriage, who they are dating, their kids or the fact that they are about to have kids,” she adds.

The 30-year-old, who is due in March 2022, lauds how things are changing for the better for women in the entertainment field. “Look at me; I am pregnant and working simultaneously. More TV actresses should get inspired by me. The doctors have given me a go ahead to work, I feel okay to work and I am willing to work,” the actor says.

Banerjee also lauds the makers of her show for being accommodating and understating of her situation and she in fact shares that they are very happy to have a pregnant lady on set.

“I have meetings with them every month because my body changes every month. I reduced the number of working hours in the third month. But I did three dance sequences while I am pregnant. They keep asking me what I will be comfortable with and what I won’t be okay with. The makers are also giving a thought about how I can continue to work in the storyline. I am also involved creatively with suggestions. They have faith in my creativity and they let me take the lead, that’s really sweet of them,” she ends.