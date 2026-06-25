Inside Ramayana event: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Ravi Dubey showcase 15-minute exclusive glimpse for 150 creators

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash recently hosted a special event for over 150 content creators, offering an exclusive inside look at their highly anticipated mythological drama, Ramayana. The gathering gave attendees a rare chance to interact directly with the stars and watch behind-the-scenes footage showcasing the massive scale and vision of the film. Shortly after the event, creators flooded social media with pictures, videos, and glowing reviews of their experiences.

Fans get a glimpse into the world of Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash host exclusive Ramayana event for 150+ content creators.

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The exclusive event featured a 15-minute presentation showcasing never-before-seen glimpses and unreleased material from the highly anticipated film. Although the filmmakers have kept most details strictly under wraps, this sneak peek has massively amplified fan anticipation across social media.

The biggest highlights of the evening were Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, and Yash, who portrays Ravana. Their presence quickly turned the gathering into a major talking point.

They were joined by Ravi Dubey, who plays Lord Lakshman in the movie. Content creators at the event have been actively sharing photos with the stars, fueling the online excitement. One content creator took to X to share glimpses and wrote, “#Ramayana special glimpse showcased: Film making & exclusive BTS footage; Massive sets & grand production scale; Character looks (Lord Hanuman’s reveal kept under wraps); They are aiming to build an entire Ramayana Universe!”

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{{^usCountry}} Another X user tweeted, “Exclusive Update from #Ramayana Content Creator Event. Big or small, famous or upcoming—they invited everyone! Had an amazing time connecting and catching all the exclusive updates and BTS.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another X user tweeted, “Exclusive Update from #Ramayana Content Creator Event. Big or small, famous or upcoming—they invited everyone! Had an amazing time connecting and catching all the exclusive updates and BTS.” {{/usCountry}}

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The filmmakers earlier unveiled the first look teaser forRamayana, focusing entirely on the appearance of Lord Rama. The two-part production reportedly backed by a monumental ₹4,000 crore budget.

Aside from this initial glimpse, all other character designs and looks are being kept strictly under wraps. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next teaser or update to see how the rest of the epic tale is brought to life.

A two-part cinematic adaptation

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is an upcoming two-part cinematic saga. The project is being produced by Prime Focus Studios, in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The first part is scheduled to hit theaters for Diwali 2026, with the conclusion following in Diwali 2027.

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Based on the ancient Indian epic, the film follows the journey of Lord Rama, his period of exile, the abduction of Sita, and his ultimate battle against Ravana, the king of Lanka.

The star-studded cast features Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in leading roles. They are joined by Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

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