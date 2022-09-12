Inside Sanjana Sanghi's Thailand vacation with sun, streets and sea, fans say 'you look like an angel.' See pics

Sanjana Sanghi has shared pictures of her exploring the streets and beaches of Phuket, Thailand. The actor is making the most out of her free time holidaying in Thailand. The pictures showed beaches and cloudy sky. She is seen exploring the streets of Phuket with a sunny background. Sanjana wore a floral dress with a hat while exploring the beach and floral multicoloured short jumpsuit while riding around pretty landscapes. (Also read: Preity Zinta smiles as she gets a kiss from husband on Caribbean vacation. See pics)

She captioned her post, “It’s a Monday, I hear? All seems like one long beautiful day by the sun & the sea.” She used the hashtag #offduty on it. Reacting to her pictures, fans posted heart emojis on it. One of her fans commented, “You are looking like an angel.” Another fan wrote, “Damn hawtie.”

Sanjana Sanghi made her acting debut as a child artist in the film, Rockstar in 2011. She has done films like Baar Baar Dekho, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns as a supporting actor. She is well known for her role in the film, Dil Bechara opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Recently, she took a trip down memory lane as her debut film Dil Bechara completed two years of its release. Taking to Instagram, Sanjana posted a short clip comprising several scenes from the film. In her note, she also said that she missed Manny, the character played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the film.

Dil Bechara (2020) is a coming-of-age romance film directed by Mukesh Chhabra in his directorial debut and produced by Fox Star Studios. The film stars Sushant and Sanjana as terminal cancer patients. The film marks Sushant's last film and his posthumous appearance, following his death on June 14, 2020.

Sanjana was last seen in director Kapil Verma's action thriller film Rashtra Kavach OM.

