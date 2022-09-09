Preity Zinta smiles as she gets a kiss from husband on Caribbean vacation. See pics

Actor Preity Zinta has shared several posts giving fans glimpses inside her recent vacation with her husband Gene Goodenough in the Caribbean island nation of Saint Lucia. Taking to Instagram, Preity posted a picture in which she got a kiss from Gene. (Also Read | Preity Zinta shares pics from West Indies vacation with Gene Goodenough)

In the selfie, Preity smiled as Gene Goodenough gave a peck on her cheek. Mountains, blue waters and greenery were seen in the background as the duo shared a love-filled moment. In the picture, Preity wore a yellow and white outfit and dark sunglasses. Gene opted for a blue shirt.

She captioned the post, "Love is in the air (red heart emoji)." The actor also added the hashtags-- PZ travel, St Lucia, let her inspire you and ting. She geo-tagged the location as St Lucia Islands West Indies. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "My favourite." Another person commented, "Lucky man." A comment read, "Awesome."

Preity also posted a selfie giving a glimpse of herself with nature in the backdrop. In the photo, Preity smiled as she clicked the selfie. She seemingly sat on a boat as she spent her time outdoors. The actor captioned the post, "St. Lucia feels like heaven on earth (red heart emoji). What a stunning place." She also added the hashtags-- PZ travel, let her inspire you and ting." Preity geo-tagged the location as St Lucia.

Fans showered her with love in the comments section. A person wrote, "The most beautiful woman in the world, love you." "You look so pretty," said a fan. "And there's stunning you in the stunning place," read a comment. "Heavenly beauty," said an Instagram user. "Gorgeous woman," said another fan. "Beautiful beautiful beautiful," wrote another person.

Preity has been sharing pictures on her Instagram account featuring her and Gene from their West Indies vacation. She tied the knot with Gene in February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. In November 2021, she and Gene welcomed twins, Jai and Gia, through surrogacy.

She was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. The film also starred Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade. Preity is the co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Punjab Kings and the owner of the South-African T20 Global League cricket team Stellenbosch Kings.

