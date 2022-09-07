Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Preity Zinta shares pics from West Indies vacation with husband Gene Goodenough as they go on boat ride. See post

Published on Sep 07, 2022 10:00 AM IST

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough travelled to the West Indies for a vacation. Check out their pictures here.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Preity Zinta has shared pictures also featuring her husband Gene Goodenough from their West Indies vacation. Taking to Instagram, Preity posted the photos as the couple took a boat ride and also posed together for the camera. (Also Read | Preity Zinta celebrates Janmashtami with Gene Goodenough in the US)

In the first photo, Preity smiled looking sideways as she sat inside a boat. The next photo featured Preity and Gene Goodenough sitting together inside the boat as he had his arms around her. The next photo was a selfie by Preity. In the last picture, Gene clicked a selfie as he and Preity posed and smiled for the lens.

For the travel, Preity wore a colourful outfit, a hat and dark sunglasses. Gene opted for a yellow T-shirt, grey shorts and a cap. Preity captioned the post, "Island life (red heart emoji) #photodump #pztravel #ting." She geotagged the location as West Indies.

Recently, Preity and Gene travelled to St Kitts for the Caribbean Premier League. Sharing a video on Instagram, Preity wrote, "Super excited to be in St. Kitts for the Carribean Premier Leagu. It’s time for a much-needed break & some amazing cricket. All the best to the @saintluciakings for this CPL. Looking forward to the games & the amazing beaches here and in the beautiful island of St. Lucia #Beinspired #kiteyenspiwew #CPL22 #pztravel #ting."

Preity also shared posts as she spent time with Gene, their friends and also watched a game. Sharing a photo from the stands she wrote, "Chillin in the West Indies with the @saintluciakings #beinspired #kiteyenspiwew #cpl22 #ting." Posing with Gene and several other people, Preity said, "The island gang #holiday #ting."

Preity tied the knot with Gene in February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. In November 2021, she and Gene became parents to twins, Jai and Gia, through surrogacy.

She was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. The film also starred Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade. Preity is the co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Punjab Kings and the owner of the South-African T20 Global League cricket team Stellenbosch Kings.

