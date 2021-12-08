Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Inside Sharmila Tagore's birthday party: Actor cuts chocolate cake with Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya; Ibrahim turns masterchef

Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 77th birthday with Soha Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Inaaya. Soha shared pictures from the celebrations. 
Published on Dec 08, 2021 07:58 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sharmila Tagore turned 77 on Wednesday. Her daughter Soha Ali Khan and two of her grandchildren – Soha's daughter Inaaya and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan – came together to celebrate her birthday. 

In pictures and videos shared by Soha Ali Khan, it seems like the group had stepped out for a lunch together. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Soha revealed Ibrahim Ali Khan tried his hand at caramelising crème brûlée under the guidance of a chef. 

Ibrahim Ali Khan trying his hand at torching a crème brûlée. 
Soha then shared a post with two pictures. One of which featured Sharmila Tagore cutting a chocolate cake while Inaaya reached out to plant a kiss on her cheek. In another, Sharmila and Soha were seen seated next to Ibrahim while Inaaya hugged him as they posed for a picture. 

“Birthdays with family missed you @sabapataudi @kunalkemmu @saraalikhan95 @kareenakapoorkhan and all the others who aren’t on social media - yet!!” she captioned the pictures. 

A fan page also shared pictures from the lunch, in which Soha and Ibrahim were seen lost in conversation while Inaaya was enjoying a slice of cake. Sharmila was also seen with a serving of crème brûlée, likely the one caramelise by Ibrahim. 

Earlier in the day, Ibrahim had shared a picture in which he was seen bonding with Inaaya at the Pataudi Palace. In the picture, Ibrahim carried Inaaya in his arms while they were enjoying the winter sun at the Pataudi Palace. 

Also read: When Sharmila Tagore ran her car into Shashi Kapoor, he joked: 'Do that again and Jennifer will ask you money for milk'

On the occasion of her birthday, Sharmila received wishes from several family members. Sara Ali Khan shared a couple of pictures with Sharmila and wrote, “Happiest Birthday Badi Amma. I love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support. Inshallah I hope that I can always make you proud. #grandmother #inspiration #graceful #beautiful #iconic.” 

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a vintage picture of Sharmila and wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful mother-in-law...Iconic.” 

Topics
sharmila tagore ibrahim ali khan soha ali khan inaaya naumi kemmu inaaya naumi inaaya
