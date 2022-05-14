Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Inside Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya's Dehradun vacation with board game and walks. See pics

Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are currently holidaying in Dehradun. Check out their pictures here.
Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are holidaying in Dehradun.
Published on May 14, 2022 09:22 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Soha Ali Khan took a trip to Dehradun with her mother Sharmila Tagore and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Soha shared pictures as the trio enjoyed their summer holiday. In one of the photos, Soha and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoyed the sunset as they twinned in pink. Soha geotagged the location as Dehradun. (Also Read | Soha Ali Khan prepares seviyan on Eid with Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya, fans gush about his good looks. See pics)

In one picture, Soha sat with actor Sharmila Tagore indoors as they admired a painting. The mother-daughter duo sat on a grey couch with a blue painting in the background.

Both Sharmila and Soha were seen smiling as they looked at the picture. While Soha opted for a blue and beige outfit, Sharmila opted for a pink shirt and denims. Sharmila played carrom with Inaaya in another photo. The duo sat near a glass door as they spent time playing the game.

Soha shared pictures.
Soha posted pictures with Sharmila and Inaaya.
Inaaya amid nature
Soha also posted a few of the pictures on her Instagram.
Sharing the picture with Sharmila she wrote, “Like the pieces of a puzzle.”
Sharmila, Soha and Inaaya also took a walk inside the building they were staying in. The picture, clicked from the back, showed Inaaya walking with Soha and Sharmila on either side.

Inaaya played outdoors with a dog, named Bruno, in the next photo. She also enjoyed her swing time near a tree as her mother looked at her smiling in another photo. Inaaya spent her time amid the greenery in another picture. Dressed in a printed white T-shirt, beige capri pants and sneakers, Inaaya was seen standing in a garden. Soha wrote, "Secret Garden" in the picture.

Recently, Soha Ali Khan and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu co-authored a children's book. The book is about the companionship between Inaaya and her new little puppy Bobo. This is Soha's second book as an author. In 2017, she launched her book titled The Perils of Being Moderately Famous.

Recently, Soha Ali Khan and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu co-authored a children's book. The book is about the companionship between Inaaya and her new little puppy Bobo. This is Soha's second book as an author. In 2017, she launched her book titled The Perils of Being Moderately Famous.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

sharmila tagore soha ali khan inaaya naumi kemmu
