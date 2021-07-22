Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Inside Sussanne Khan's Eid celebrations with son Hrehaan Roshan, brother Zayed Khan
bollywood

Inside Sussanne Khan's Eid celebrations with son Hrehaan Roshan, brother Zayed Khan

Sussanne Khan took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a bunch of pictures from Eid celebrations with the family.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Sussanne Khan shared pictures with son Hrehaan and other relatives.

Sussanne Khan had a happy Eid with her friends and family on Wednesday. She took to Instagram to share pictures from the celebrations.

In the photos, Sussanne, who is the ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, is seen posing for a selfie with their elder son Hrehaan. She is wearing a pink saree with golden sequins while Hrehaan is wearing a white kurta with colourful details on the collar. Sussanne also posed for pictures with her brother, actor Zayed Khan, her mother Zarine and other friends.

Sussanne Khan with her family.

Sussanne is the daughter of veteran actor Sanjay Khan. She and Hrithik were married from 2000 to 2014. They also have another son named Hridaan.

Last year, during the first lockdown, Sussanne moved back in with Hrithik at his home so they could better care for their sons together, Hrithik had even penned a heartfelt note for his ex-wife. Sharing a photo of Sussanne working from his home, he had written, "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart."

Also read: Tiger Shroff gets 'action ready' for Heropanti 2, Disha Patani's sister Khushboo, Sussanne Khan react. Watch

Sussanne and Hrithik share a healthy friendship and are often seen with their sons on movie outings and dinner dates. They also leave supportive comments for each other on Instagram posts. On her recent workout videos, Hrithik left the comment 'super'.

sussanne khan hrithik roshan hrehaan

