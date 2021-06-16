Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Inside Taapsee Pannu's Russia vacation with sister Shagun; meals, sightseeing and more. See pics

Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun Pannu are holidaying in Russia together. Check out their travel pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu is holidaying in Russia with her sister Shagun Pannu.

Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared new pictures from her vacation in Russia. Taapsee is joined by her sister Shagun Pannu on the trip, and the two have been sharing regular updates on social media.

On Wednesday, Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram Stories to post new pictures and videos from Moscow. The visuals showed her and Shagun enjoying meals, sightseeing and zooming around on a scooter.

"Vintage Russian evening," Taapsee captioned one photo, which showed her posing against a wooden wall, wearing a blue dress. "Day 3," she captioned another picture, in which she appeared to be sitting at a bar, wearing a sari.

Taapsee Pannu's pictures from Russia.

Shagun has also been sharing pictures on her Instagram account. "In a city where sun doesnt set! And field day starts at 4am!" Shagun captioned a post on Tuesday. It showed her posing in the middle of a field. In an earlier post, she indicated that they are staying in an Airbnb.

Shagun Pannu's pictures from Russia.

Taapsee will next be seen in the Netflix release Haseen Dillruba, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Directed by Vinil Mathew, the film will debut on the streaming service on July 2.

The actor supported Haseen Dillruba screenwriter Kanika Dhillon recently, after Kanika lashed out at fellow screenwriter Navjot Gulati for remarks that she perceived as being sexist. Taapsee tweeted, "A progressive call to credit a writer turned into a sexist rant by the age old misogyny of crediting a woman’s success to the house she marries in or the man she married. Your righteous call for equal credit can’t be overtaken by the bitterness in u."

Also read: Kanika Dhillon slams Jai Mummy Di writer for 'sexist' comments, Taapsee Pannu provides support

Taapsee also has Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, and Dobaaraa in the pipeline.

