Inside Yash and Roohi's birthday party: Kareena Kapoor shares fresh pics with 'pop' Karan Johar. See here

Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar shared pictures from the birthday bash as Yash and Roohi Johar turned four.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Karan Johar's kids--Yash and Roohi--turned four on Sunday.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a bunch of pictures from Karan Johar's party to celebrate the fourth birthday of his kids--daughter Roohi and son Yash. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared the colourful pictures.

Karan had shared a picture with Kareena and written: "Pop!!! And ready to Pop!!!" The picture showed a heavily pregnant Kareena seated on a chair with Karan standing behind her.

Sharing a picture with Kareena from the bash, Neha Dhupia wrote: "Sunshine girl @KareenaKapoorKhan." The picture showed the two ladies posing for a selfie. Neha shared a picture with Karan and wrote: "Birthday daddy."

Kareena shared a picture with her cousin Nitasha Nanda, sister-in-law of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and wrote, "Love my family" and "sisters" on the picture.

Earlier in the day, Kareena had shared a picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan with Yash and Roohi and had written: "Happy birthday Yash and Roohi. God bless you both."

Neha, too, had shared a picture of her daughter Mehr with Yash and Roohi and had said: "Happy 4 th birthday Yash and Roohi ... here’s to making many memories under coconut trees and on hammocks and sharing many bowls of spaghetti ... big bear group hug ... I love you both soooo much ... @mehrdhupiabedi."

Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home

Karan, meanwhile, had shared yet another cute video of his kids on their birthday and had written: "A birthday toodles is a must! The fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life! #roohiandyash."

