Internet says Amrita Singh is 'ageing like fine wine' as she poses with Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan during Spain trip

Saif Ali Khan's children--Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, along with his ex-wife Amrita Singh, recently travelled to Spain. They attended Sara's friend's wedding. Now, taking to Instagram, Sara shared a bunch of photos from their trip. The internet is in awe of Amrita Singh, who they think is "ageing like fine wine." Sara Ali Khan shared photos featuring herself, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and their mother Amrita Singh.

Amrita Singh attends wedding in Spain with Sara, Ibrahim

In a few of the photos, Sara and Ibrahim wore ethnic as well as modern outfits as they posed at different venues. Amrita Singh joined them in several photos. She smiled as she posed with her children. For the events, Amrita wore orange and black outfits.

Sara opted for a pink suit, a pastel lehenga and a short bodycon dress. Ibrahim was seen wearing a sherwani and black ensemble--a blazer and trousers. Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, "La vida es un momento (Life is a moment)(heart hand and nazar amulet emojis). PS, sorry, Mommy, if we were a Spain in the neck (baby chick emoji)."

Fans say Amrita is 'ageing like fine wine'

Reacting to the photos, a fan said, "My favourite trio looking absolutely stunning." A comment read, "She looks her age and looks good." A person wrote, "Ageing like a fine wine!! In every photo of them together, happiness shines through." "Amrita has been ageing gracefully. She usually keeps away from the public eye," read a comment.

About Amrita's personal life, her career

Earlier this year, too, Amrita joined Sara and Ibrahim as they attended Yash Singhal and Krisha Parekh's wedding. Sara and Ibrahim are the children of Amrita and her ex-husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. Amrita and Saif tied the knot in 1991 and divorced in 2004. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor and shares two children with her--Taimur and Jeh.

Amrita made her debut in Bollywood with Betaab in 1983. She then starred in Sunny, Mera Dharam, Khudgarz, Mard, Naam and Chameli Ki Shaadi. After a brief break, she returned to acting in 2005 with Kalyug. She later featured in 2 States, Hindi Medium, Badla and Heropanti 2.

About Sara, Ibrahim's films

Sara was recently seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino alongside Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. She will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Pati, Patni aur Woh 2. Ibrahim made his Bollywood debut with Nadaaniyan (2025). He then featured in Sarzameen. Fans will see him in Kunal Deshmukh's Diler.