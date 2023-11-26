Internet discovers Akshay Kumar-Amitabh Bachchan movies with plots suspiciously similar to Animal. Watch

Before there was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, there was Suneel Darshan's Ek Rishta and Waqt. A video going viral shows the similarities in the father-son relationship between Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film to that between Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar in the movies from 2001 and 2006. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor calls Animal ‘adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, talks about film's core)

The ‘wrong’ Animal trailer

Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar in Ek Rishtaa; Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

A parody handle on Instagram, by the name of f.u.n._editzz, shared a video on Friday that juxtaposed the trailer of Animal to some rushes from Ek Rishtaa and Waqt. The text superimposed across the video read, “I think I downloaded the wrong Animal trailer.”

The rushes from the movies also show Akshay Kumar say “papa” multiple times like Ranbir says in the Animal trailer. Akshay's character also suggests to Amitabh's that they swap their father-son roles, just like Ranbir does to Anil at the start of the Animal trailer.

Animal goes Jaanwar

Karisma Kapoor's character, like Rashmika Mandanna's in Animal, is seen telling Akshay to choose between her and his father. Akshay, like Ranbir, is seen avenging his father by invading the house of the antagonist, Mohnish Bahl in case of Jaanwar. The Animal song Arjan Vailly plays in the background as Akshay and his gang attack Mohnish's house with swords in their hands, much like how Ranbir and his gang invades Bobby Deol's in Animal.

Reactions to the ‘wrong’ Animal trailer

A user's comment states, “Rashmika se bolo Karishma se dialogues bolna seekh le (Ask Rashmika to learn dialogue delivery from Karisma).” Another commented, “Akki did it first 'jaanwar' in 1999.” “Time ke against race thi (emojis) akshay pahle hi aayega na (There was a race against time. So Akshay would come first, no?) (laughing with tears emoji).”

Animal is slated to release in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on December 1. The advance booking for the film kicked off on Saturday.

