Internet is mindblown over how perfectly Shah Rukh Khan's Baadshah song fits over Jhoome Jo Pathaan: 'Best crossover'

The second song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie Pathaan titled Jhoome Jo Pathan was released on Thursday. Since it dropped, the song's official music video has raked in more than 21 million views on YouTube. Now, an Instagram user has shared an edited version of the music video in which Shah Rukh and Deepika are seen dancing to the remix of a song from his 1999 film Baadshah. Following which, fans took to the comments section of the video, with many saying the edited music video was 'better' than the original Pathaan song. Also read: Jhoome Jo Pathaan choreographer reacts to criticism of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone song

On Friday, Instagram account ‘Oye Ankit’ shared an edited video of Jhoome Jo Pathan, which replaced Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh's original song with Woh Ladki Jo from Baadshah, which was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya. The song featured Shah Rukh with Twinkle Khanna. The internet was amazed to see just how perfectly the old Shah Rukh song fit in with his latest dance number.

Just like Pathaan's first song Besharam Rang, Jhoome Jo Pathan is also a dance number. It shows a shirtless Shah Rukh busting out his best dance moves and is joined by Deepika as the two dance in the streets of Europe. The edited video of the song played a remix of Woh Ladki Jo and Dua Lipa's 2020 song Levitating. Reacting to it, an Instagram user wrote, "Oh Man... you're better than the real editors sitting on the editing table! How did you synchronise those claps so perfectly? This remix suits better on this video than the original song... too good man!"

Another person commented, "Sounds better than the original song." A person also wrote, "Prefer this more to the original!" Another comment read, "Hahaha love it. Best Part… it’s still an SRK song." A comment also read, "Why do I want this crossover in the actual movie!" A person also wrote, "Ye zyada suit kar raha hai (this song is suiting more to the video)." Another one wrote, "Best crossover."

Pathaan will see the pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone once again after their films Om Shanti Om (2007), Chennai Express (2013) and Happy New Year (2014). John Abraham also features in the action film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand and backed by Yash Raj Films. The movie is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023.

