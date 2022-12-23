Jhoome Jo Pathaan choreographer reacts to criticism of Shah Rukh and Deepika song: 'It doesn’t matter as long as...'

Shah Rukh Khan launched the second song from his film Pathaan on Thursday. Titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the song failed to impress movie lovers with many criticising its lacklustre music and lyrics to even Shah Rukh showing off his abs at 57. (Also read: Twitter isn't impressed with Jhoome Jo Pathaan)

Now, the choreographer behind the song has reacted to the online reaction to the song. Bosco Martis, who previously worked with Shah Rukh in Swades, said that the criticism and trolling do not matter to him as long as fans were entertained.

“I believe everybody has their own opinions. Social media is here to voice their opinion and each one has their own opinion. So you must do what you have to do and they will do what they want to do. Right now we are in such a world where everybody has an opinion and probably we'll have to respect everybody's opinion and move on. As long as people are entertained, it really doesn't matter,” he told The Times of India.

On Thursday, Bosco had shared a picture with Shah Rukh from Pathaan set on Instagram. In the photo, Shah Rukh wore a black shirt and black pants and showed off his abs. “This is undoubtedly one of the best pictures I have on my Insta page . Been so lucky to get this picture I know you were very shy to click this one . And you were also so shy to show your Abs Sir.. It’s a treasured moment for me for a life time . Thank so much @iamsrk for nailing our moves and posing for this picture . All this and picture credit goes to @poojadadlani02 I really sneaked this one. Hope we all enjoy our glorious #pathaan . @deepikapadukone you are the epitome of glamour. shining and looking super hot,” Bosco wrote with the photo.

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will be released on January 25, 2023.

