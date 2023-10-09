Internet reacts after Akshay Kumar joins Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn for Vimal ad after backlash: Why did he do it again?

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have joined hands again for a new advertisement of tobacco brand Vimal. Taking to Instagram, a fan account of Shah Rukh posted the video on their page. Apart from the three actors, the ad also stars actor-model Soundarya Sharma. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar steps back as Vimal ambassador after backlash, will donate ad fee: 'I am sorry')

Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay in new Vimal ad

Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar in a new Vimal ad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ad begins with Shah Rukh and Ajay waiting for Akshay Kumar on the street near his house. However, Akshay is busy listening to music on his headphones. As Ajay honks, Shah Rukh chooses to attract Akshay's attention by throwing a ball towards his glass window. However, it hits his neighbour Soundarya's window.

While she emerges on the balcony angry at the crack in her window, a scared Shah Rukh points towards Ajay Devgn blaming it on him. An exasperated Ajay then opens a packet of Vimal product, consumes it and points towards Akshay's window. With the aroma of the product, Akshay comes to the window and Ajay asks him to come down. The ad ends with all of them doing the signature style of the brand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Internet reacts to Akshay being a part of the ad

Reacting to the video, a person said, "Akshay will have to hear from the people. He had said he won't do tobacco ads." "Akshay Kumar had said that now he will not do pan masala ad because his fans were not happy when he first did Vimal. Then why did he do this again?" asked another person. A comment read, "Akshay Kumar was not going to do Vimal ad, then what happened? What is this decision?" "Unhappy, upset, he didn't stick to his words," said another Instagram user. However, a fan said, "This is probably not tobacco, but some flavoured betelnut."

Akshay had apologised to fans

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this year, Akshay faced backlash after joining the world of Vimal. In April, he had apologised to his fans with a note on Instagram. “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi," he had written.

"With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes,” he had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON