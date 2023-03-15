Internet reacts as Divya Khosla Kumar says she's 'badly injured' on sets: 'You call this badly?'

Actor Divya Khosla Kumar took to her Instagram handle and dropped photos of her injured face. She said she sustained the injury while filming an action scene from her upcoming film. She requested her fans for their blessings and many in return questioned her bruise. Also read: Divya Khosla Kumar says husband Bhushan Kumar was on set when she shot love song with John Abraham

In the photos, one side of Divya's face appeared inflamed with a red bruise. One of them seemed to be captured on a film set. Sharing them, Divya wrote, “Got badly injured during an action sequence for my upcoming project. But the show must go on. Need all your blessings and healing energy.”

Reacting to the post, many fans wished for her speedy recovery in the comments. One of them wrote to her, “So bad news.. please take care and get well soon!! We can only help with our prayers..All is well..Hope to see you well soon.. pls don't stress and stay strong God is with you and with his blessings you will feel better soon Divya di.” “Chaand mein bhi daag hote hain afterall (Even moon has craters),” added another one.

One user commented, “You call this badly.” “Bhagwaan apke Ghar walo ko ye dukh ki gadi me shakti de (May Gpd give strength to your family),” added another one. One more said, “Itna bhi kuch NH hua (it is a minor injury).”

While Divya has not mentioned the name of her film, she will be next seen in Yaariyan 2., the sequel to its hit movie starring Himanshu Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh, which was directed by Khosla Kumar. The upcoming film stars Divya with Meezaan Jafri and Yash Das Gupta in the lead roles. Warina Hussain, Priya Varrier and Pearl V Puri are also a part of the film. It is backed by T-Series

While it was announced in October 2022, Yaariyan 2 was initially slated for release in May this year. Earlier in January, the makers announced it will be released in the theatres on October 20. "The musical extravaganza #Yaariyan2, now has a new release date! Directed by #RadhikaRao and #VinaySapru, is now set to release this festive season on 20th October 2023," the studio tweeted. It will be directed by filmmaker duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, who has Salman Khan-starrer Lucky: No Time for Love and Sanam Teri Kasam, featuring Harshvardhan and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, under credit.

