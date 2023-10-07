Internet thinks Aishwarya Rai edited her pics in black outfit from Mumbai event: 'Wish you wouldn't Photoshop'

Actor Aishwarya Rai recently shared pictures of herself after attending a L'Oreal event in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Aishwarya shared a post as she dressed in a black outfit designed with white embroidery for the event. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai aces Hogwarts fashion; Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth make romance official at L'Oreal event. See pics) Aishwarya Rai shared her photos on Instagram.

Abhishek is all hearts for Aishwarya's pics

In the photos, she gave different poses and smiled for the camera. Though she didn't caption the post, Aishwarya added sparkling heart and white heart emojis. Reacting to the post, Abhishek Bachchan, Manish Malhotra and Sophie Choudry posted red heart and heart eyes emojis. Actor Ridhima Pandit wrote, "Most beautiful." A person said, "Eternally beautiful, inside and out. God bless."

People claim that Aishwarya 'photoshopped' her pics

However, a section of Instagram users alleged that Aishwarya edited her pictures. A person wrote, "This is definitely airbrushed on multiple levels. This isn’t her figure or her face anymore. Why don’t people embrace gaining weight positively with age? I mean such an educated woman I wouldn’t expect to fall for beauty brushes." A comment read, "How much Photoshop is too much Photoshop?"

An Instagram user also commented, "I wish she wouldn't Photoshop all her pictures, like she's beautiful and I understand maybe a bit insecure, but everybody's body changes as they age, which is totally fine and completely beautiful. So many young girls look up to her; I wish you would just own it." Another person said, "As much as I want to say gorgeous. it also is very clearly visible how much this picture is Photoshopped."

Aishwarya was in Paris recently

Aishwarya recently walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week as the Indian brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. She wore a gold shimmering cape gown.

Aishwarya's last film

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. It is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film's narration. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name.

Besides Aishwarya, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu reprise their roles in the second installment of the epic drama. It narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty.

