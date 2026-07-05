Ira Khan and Junaid Khan brave the rain as they attend dad Aamir Khan's wedding to Gauri Spratt. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan married his partner, Gauri Spratt, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on June 5. The wedding was attended by their closest family and friends who braved the rain to bless the couple. Among them were also Aamir’s three children and Gauri’s son. (Also Read: Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt married in intimate wedding at Mumbai home; first picture out)

Ira Khan, Junaid Khan spotted arriving to Aamir Khan’s wedding

Ira Khan and Junaid Khan attended dad Aamir Khan's wedding on Sunday.

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A paparazzo posted videos of the downpour around Aamir’s Pali Hill home that did not seem to deter guests from arriving. One video shot from a distance shows the actor’s eldest son, actor Junaid, arriving in a car, dressed in a maroon kurta-pyjama. He can be seen rushing in as soon as he arrives.

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{{^usCountry}} Another video shows Ira dressed in ivory, peeking out the car window to see if they could make it in time. Her husband, Nupur Shikhare, also accompanied her, as did another family member. They could also be seen quickly making their way inside in the downpour as security led them in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video shows Ira dressed in ivory, peeking out the car window to see if they could make it in time. Her husband, Nupur Shikhare, also accompanied her, as did another family member. They could also be seen quickly making their way inside in the downpour as security led them in. {{/usCountry}}

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Several other guests were also spotted arriving at Aamir and Gauri’s wedding. Irfan Pathan could be seen gesturing to the paparazzi about the rain when he was asked to pose for photos. The Ambani family could be seen making their way through fallen branches and a torrential downpour. Ashutosh Gowariker also attended the wedding with his wife.

About Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt

Aamir and Gauri have known each other for 25 years, though they only began dating two years ago. They met in Bengaluru and lost touch before they reacquainted. They reconnected in 2023 and stayed in touch. Aamir and Gauri dated for around 18 months before he made it public at his 60th birthday last year. “We met accidentally, kept in touch, and it all happened organically,” he said.

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Following the announcement, Gauri would accompany Aamir to events. The actor confirmed last month at a screening that they would get married on July 5 at his home. “Ghar pe hi kar rahe hain. Aap sabhi ki dua chahiye bas ki hum khush rahe aur prarthana karenge ki achha safar rahe. Bahut hi gharelu hai. (We are holding it at home. We just need everyone's blessings for our happiness and pray that we have a wonderful journey ahead. It is a very small, intimate affair - a truly homely one),” he said.

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The first picture from Aamir and Gauri's wedding sees them surrounded by their loved ones.