Ira Khan celebrates Diwali with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and his mother, fan calls them 'sweet family'

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, celebrated Diwali this year with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and his mother Pritam Shikhare. Taking to Instagram, Nupur shared pictures on Friday of the trio wearing ethnic outfits.

In the pictures, Ira Khan draped a salmon colour saree paired with a bright red blouse. Nupur wore a yellow kurta and a saffron colour dhoti. His mother draped a green saree.

They posed indoors, next to a sofa as a room divider stood at the back, decorated with flowers. Nupur captioned the post, "Dressup, smile and say cheese (sparkle and firework sparkler emojis) #diwali #vibes #smile #happy."

Reacting to his post, fans showered them with love and also wished them a Happy Diwali. A fan commented, "Sweet family." "How lovely you guys look, Happy Happy Diwali," wrote another person. A user also said, "You guys are awesome."

Both Ira and Nupur often share pictures with each other on Instagram. Last month, Nupur had shared a post marking a year since Ira drew her first tattoo on his arm. She had tattooed an image of an anchor.

He had shared a video montage of clips and photos of the tattoo and captioned it, "Coz I can't help... One year to this day when you gave me my Tattoo. Thank you for this Bubs @khan.ira how amazing are you, who will say this is your first tattoo ever?”

Ira had reacted with several comments. She wrote, “I love you to bits now come give me my anchor.” “Awwlie! So that's what you were doing the whole time? Taking videos of me?” read her second comment. She posted a series of heart emojis as her third comment.

Last year, Ira had shared a picture of herself working in a tattoo studio. She had captioned the post, “Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! ME. Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible. Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career."

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram earlier this year. In February, on the occasion of Promise Day, Ira shared pictures with Nupur and wrote, “It's an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

A few months ago they took a vacation together to Himachal Pradesh and also shared pictures from Kaza.