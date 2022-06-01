Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ira Khan celebrates second anniversary with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare with a bunch of romantic pics. See here
bollywood

Ira Khan celebrates second anniversary with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare with a bunch of romantic pics. See here

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have been dating for two years now. On their anniversary, Ira shared a series of pictures with him on her Instagram handle.
Ira Khan with Nupur Shikhare.
Published on Jun 01, 2022 03:32 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a series of pictures with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Instagram. Sharing the photos, Ira told her fans that it's their second anniversary. Ira and Nupur often share photos and videos with each other on their social media handles. Also Read: Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare gives her a kiss in Sunday-special post, fans shower love on ‘simple’ couple

Sharing the pictures, Ira wrote, “It's actually been two years but it's feels like it was always like this. I love you. As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. For everything.” Reacting to Ira's post, Nupur commented, “I love you too. It was always meant to be like this, we just realised it 2 years back."

Last year, Ira had made her relationship with Nupur official on Instagram. Sharing a picture with Nupur on Promise Day, Ira had written, “It's an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

They have been sharing posts featuring each other on the social media. They also share a close bond with each other's families. Ira spent her Diwali with Nupur and Aamir joined the couple for Christmas celebrations last year. Ira and Nupur had travelled together to Germany ahead of Christmas. Also Read: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan rides a bike with boyfriend, says she never crosses 25 km/hr

Unlike Aamir, Ira is not inclined towards acting. She, however, has an interest in direction and directed a play titled Euripedes’ Medea in 2019. It featured her brother Junaid Khan in a pivotal part and Hazel Keech in the titular role.

Aamir will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan. The film, a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

Topics
ira khan aamir khan ira khan aamir khan productions aamir khan
