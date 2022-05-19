Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan rides a bike with boyfriend, says she never crosses 25 km/hr

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare often shared pictures and videos with each other on their social media handles. On Wednesday, Nupur shared a video and photo from the couple's date on his Instagram Stories. Ira reposted the video on her Instagram Stories. Also Read: Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare gets message from her admirer asking not to touch her. Watch his hilarious reaction

Nupur shared a video in which Ira is seen driving a bike. Nupur asks Ira, “Where are you going?” Ira replies, “For ice-cream. We are going on a date.” Nupur then says, “Ice-cream date?” Sharing the video, Ira wrote, “I pretty much never cross 25 km/hour and I get made a lot of fun for.”

Ira Khan with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

In another picture, shared by Nupur on his Instagram Stories, Ira is seen binging on an ice-cream as they pose for a picture. He captioned the picture in Marathi, “She ate my ice-cream.”

Nupur Shikhare with her girlfriend Ira Khan.

Last year, Ira had made her relationship with Nupur official on Instagram. Sharing a picture with Nupur on Promise Day, Ira had written, “It's an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

They have been sharing posts featuring each other on the social media. They also share a close bond with each other's families. Ira spent her Diwali with Nupur and Aamir joined the couple for Christmas celebrations last year. Ira and Nupur had travelled together to Germany ahead of Christmas. Also Read: Ira Khan decks up in boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's mom’s saree, fans call her ‘stunning’. See pics

Unlike Aamir, Ira is not inclined towards acting. She, however, has an interest in direction and directed a play titled Euripedes’ Medea in 2019. It featured her brother Junaid Khan in a pivotal part and Hazel Keech in the titular role.

