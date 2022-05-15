Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ira Khan responds to trolls with new pool pics from birthday bash: 'If everyone is done hating...here's some more'

Ira Khan was criticised for wearing a bikini in front of her father Aamir Khan when she shared pictures from her birthday. She has responded by sharing some more pictures.
Ira Khan has shared new pictures from her birthday celebrations.
Published on May 15, 2022 09:11 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ira Khan has shared a series of new pictures from her 25th birthday celebrations along with a special message for the trolls. Ira, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, was trolled for wearing a swimsuit as she celebrated the day with her family and friends. Ira told the trolls that she is giving them new content in case they are done hating on her previous pictures. Also Read| Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta were all at Ira Khan's poolside birthday party. See fresh pics

Ira took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share the pictures, that showed her enjoying pool time with her friends and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. She captioned the post, "If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump... here are some more!"

The last picture showed her giving a peck on the cheek of Fatima Sana Shaikh as they clicked a selfie together. Fatima, a former child star, had made her Bollywood debut as an adult with Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal.

Ira Khan shares new pictures from birthday celebrations.
Ira had previously shared a picture from the cake-cutting ceremony on her birthday in which she was seen in cream and yellow swimwear as she blows out the candles. Her father Aamir and brother Azad Rao Khan were seen clapping for her. Ira's mother and Aamir's first wife Reena Dutta was also seen standing on her right.

Many on the internet had questioned her for wearing a swimsuit in front of her father. Singer Sona Mohapatra had come in Ira's defence amid the criticism, writing, "All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what Aamir Khan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off. #Patriachy #India."

