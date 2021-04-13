Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ira Khan's kickboxing session with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare ends in 'sorry' and hugs. Watch
Ira Khan's kickboxing session with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare ends in 'sorry' and hugs. Watch

Ira Khan has shared a video of herself as she tried some kickboxing with her trainer boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Nupur Shikhare managed to catch Ira Khan in his arms as she took a tumble.

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tried a new form of workout on Tuesday, albeit without much success. She has shared a video of her kickboxing session with trainer boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

The video shows Ira wearing a pink top and black leggings while Nupur is in a white vest and black shorts. Ira tries to take aim at his hands, lands a few punches and kicks but her form needs some work. Ira even apologises to him for making mistakes. At the end of the video, she takes a tumble and falls in his arms as they both laugh.

Sharing the video she wrote, "Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing. What are my arms even doing?! Also... dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either #fail #firstclass #surpriseattack."

Ira's fans loves her cute moment with Nupur. "Mr perfectionist Mrs perfect girl," wrote one. "SWT couple," wrote another. "Absolutely. Great going. Looking cute too," read another comment.

Ira has directed a stage play titled Medea. Lately, she has been raising awareness on mental health on social media. She shares regular videos, giving fans and followers updates on her mental well-being.

In a recent video, she spoke about her struggle with depression. "I do not do drugs, I do not harm myself, I do not drink too much, I do not have too much coffee, my depression does not work like that. I do not have immediate life-threats. That is not how my depression manifests," she had said.

She also revealed how she "piles up stuff", and how, "it gets too much and I crash." Ira captioned her post, "Me: So now what? Therapist: I don’t know. There are lots of parts to me. This is conflict between two of them that very seriously effects my attempts at healing from my overall depression. But the burn outs are getting longer so now I have to try harder. The plan is to reduce the frequency and intensity of my burn outs. I don’t need to change my entire being and functioning. Working a lot isn’t a bad thing, trying to do a lot isn’t a bad thing - not always. There’s a point after which it gets unhealthy. That’s what I need to find. That balance. Because working also brings me joy. #mentalhealth."

