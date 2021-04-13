IND USA
Kartik Aaryan has shared a photo in sleepy mode.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan asks 'Should I wake up or is the lockdown happening?'

Kartik Aaryan knows that the coronavirus lockdown did give us all a lot of opportunity to take things easy and sleep in.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 01:52 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan wants to know what many people are wondering these days: Will there be another lockdown soon? With coronavirus cases steadily rising again, many state governments are reportedly contemplating new lockdown measures.

On Tuesday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself looking sleepy. "Uth jaoon ya ho raha hai Lockdown (Should I wake up or is the lockdown happening?)," he asked in his caption.

Kartik had tested positive for the coronavirus last month. After recovering, he had even treated himself to a brand new Lamborghini Urus. He took to his Instagram handle and shared the news with his fans by posting a video of him posing with his car. In the caption, he wrote, "Kharid li.... Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon (I bought it! But maybe I am just not made for expensive things)."

In the video, Kartik could be seen posing with his new Lamborghini, when suddenly he loses his balance due to a big celebratory burst of confetti from behind him.

Reportedly, the car had to be airlifted from Italy as Kartik couldn't wait for the normal three months waiting period. Sources reveal that Kartik paid an extra half a crore just to get the car delivered to him faster.

Also read: Malaika Arora is a Disney princess in her new pic, check out which one

Kartik has multiple new projects in his kitty including comic supernatural thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, crime-thriller Dhamaka and Karan Johar's film Dostana 2.

He was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, last year, with Sara Ali Khan. The Imtiaz Ali film was not well-received by the audiences or critics. It was a retelling of Imtiaz's own Love Aaj Kal, which starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

