Ira Khan showers love on boyfriend Nupur Shikhare’s mother on her birthday, see photo

Ira Khan, the daughter of actor Aamir Khan, shared a sweet birthday wish for her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare’s mother Pritam Shikhare. Ira took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of Nupur and Pritam, drew a heart on it and wrote the words ‘happy birthday’.

The photo featured Nupur and Pritam posing for the camera, with wide smiles on their faces. She wore a sash which said ‘birthday girl’.

Nupur also wished his mother a happy birthday on Instagram. Sharing goofy selfies with her, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Mommie.. Aai (which means mother in Marathi) Love you. @pritam_shikhare #mommy #birthday.”

Ira often shares lovey-dovey Instagram posts for Nupur. Last month, she shared a bunch of pictures, in which she was seen cuddling with him, and wrote, “He's such a dramebaaz! #love #cuddles #happypill.” He replied in the comments section, “@khan.ira dramebaaz ? Who ? Me ? Nooooo .. no.. nooooooo... Me ? Nooooo... No... Ok may be but I love you na.”

Earlier this year, during Valentine’s week, Ira made her relationship with Nupur public. On the occasion of Promise Day, she shared several photos with him and wrote, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.” She later posted pictures of her at-home Valentine’s Day celebration with him.

Ira has no interest in following in her father Aamir Khan’s footsteps and becoming an actor. In 2019, she directed a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, starring Hazel Keech in the lead role.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Ira said that she has no plans of acting. “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again.. I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on.”