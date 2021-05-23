Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares childhood pic, reveals he is 'single as a tree in a concrete jungle'
bollywood

Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares childhood pic, reveals he is 'single as a tree in a concrete jungle'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has said that is as 'single as a tree in a concrete jungle'. Babil was answering a fan's question in an Instagram post.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 09:12 AM IST
Babil has shared an unseen throwback picture from his childhood.

Babil Khan has shared a throwback picture from his childhood and has also revealed that he is single. The late actor Irrfan Khan's son responded to a question posed to him about his relationship status.

Babil shared a picture of himself as a toddler, exploring parts of a camera that is hanging by his neck. Babil captioned the picture, "Fate, since ‘98." Asked, "Babil, are you single" Babil commented, "Single as a tree in a concrete jungle."

Babil's mother Sutapa Sikdar also commented on the post, responding to a comment on his hair and cheeks. "Hair courtesy his mallu caretaker. clothes are tailored and cheeks? breast feeding is the best feeding," Sutapa wrote.

Earlier this year, Babil had announced his acting debut, Qala. Produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz, Qala is directed by Anvitaa Dutt and also features Tripti Dimri.

Irrfan died last year after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. Babil and Sutapa have been sharing memories of Irrfan on Instagram, much to the delight of fans. His most recent post about his father was yet another unseen picture.

Babil shared a picture from Irrfan's college days and wrote earlier this week, "Hey man, I am so lost. I can’t figure out who to trust. I doubt my self, you know? I’m insecure, I’m frightened by the prospect of a godless world. My mind is in war with my gut, I am hopelessly falling In love with attention, I am hopelessly heartbroken that it’s all for nothing."

Also read: Neena reacts to playing Kanwaljit's mom, after playing lovers in 90s

Sutapa commented on it, "He looked at that time quite similar to you though I find you more good looking. He was just a year old from you when he did this third year student production 'the dumb waiter Harold Pinter's play.he didn't have the luxury to indulge in existential questions at that time. He knew one Mantra and that was of working hard."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
babil khan irrfan khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Neena Gupta reacts to playing Kanwaljit Singh's mom in Sardar Ka Grandson, after playing his lover in 90s

PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 08:41 AM IST
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gets 'birthday kisses' from cousin Alia in unseen throwback pics

PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 08:06 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP