Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares childhood pic, reveals he is 'single as a tree in a concrete jungle'

Babil Khan has shared a throwback picture from his childhood and has also revealed that he is single. The late actor Irrfan Khan's son responded to a question posed to him about his relationship status.

Babil shared a picture of himself as a toddler, exploring parts of a camera that is hanging by his neck. Babil captioned the picture, "Fate, since ‘98." Asked, "Babil, are you single" Babil commented, "Single as a tree in a concrete jungle."

Babil's mother Sutapa Sikdar also commented on the post, responding to a comment on his hair and cheeks. "Hair courtesy his mallu caretaker. clothes are tailored and cheeks? breast feeding is the best feeding," Sutapa wrote.

Earlier this year, Babil had announced his acting debut, Qala. Produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz, Qala is directed by Anvitaa Dutt and also features Tripti Dimri.

Irrfan died last year after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. Babil and Sutapa have been sharing memories of Irrfan on Instagram, much to the delight of fans. His most recent post about his father was yet another unseen picture.

Babil shared a picture from Irrfan's college days and wrote earlier this week, "Hey man, I am so lost. I can’t figure out who to trust. I doubt my self, you know? I’m insecure, I’m frightened by the prospect of a godless world. My mind is in war with my gut, I am hopelessly falling In love with attention, I am hopelessly heartbroken that it’s all for nothing."

Sutapa commented on it, "He looked at that time quite similar to you though I find you more good looking. He was just a year old from you when he did this third year student production 'the dumb waiter Harold Pinter's play.he didn't have the luxury to indulge in existential questions at that time. He knew one Mantra and that was of working hard."