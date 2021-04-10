Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares epiphany on wrapping first leg of debut film, Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh disagrees

Babil Khan is following in the footsteps of his father, the late actor Irrfan Khan, and pursuing a career in films. He has finished shooting the first schedule of his debut film and shared a reflective note about what he learnt during the process.

Sharing a picture with his childhood friend Rabia Kapoor, Babil wrote on Instagram, “I have finished my first shooting schedule. Damn. Also with my childhood best friend bama side. In the process, I realised that it is absolutely necessary to remember that your self-importance will drown you if you’re not extremely careful and honest with yourself. You are part of a story and the story will always be bigger than you. (Whether you are an actor or not). Have a great day today!”

While Babil felt that 'the story will always be bigger than you', actor Anushka Sharma's brother and producer Karnesh Ssharma seemed to disagree. "@babil.i.k ur the story," he commented on the post, along with heart and hug emojis. Actor Jaideep Ahlawat congratulated Babil on his first project, while actor Rasika Dugal dropped a heart emoji.

Last month, Babil attended an awards ceremony. He got emotional as he was called on stage to accept an award on Irrfan’s behalf and could not hold back his tears. “I didn't prepare a speech, but I'm really grateful that you all accepted me with open arms, and gave me so much warmth, and so much love. All I want to say is you and I are going to make this journey together,” he said.

Also read | Irrfan Khan’s son Babil issues appeal: ‘Rebel against nepotism, but don’t use Sushant Singh Rajput as a reason’

Babil has been sharing memories of Irrfan on Instagram frequently, much to the delight of fans. Last year, he made headlines for his response to a comment about how ‘snatching films’ and giving them to star kids was ‘not right’.

After pointing out the ‘two sides of every coin’, including nepotism, in an earlier comment, Babil replied, “@yashbansal2937 bhai toh meri yeh hi ummeed rahegi ki mein apni mehnat aur performance se aapka dil itna khush kar doon ki aapko yeh lage hi na ki mere journey mein koi unfairness hui hai (Brother, I hope that I impress you so much with my effort and performance that you do not feel that there has been any unfairness when it comes to my journey).”