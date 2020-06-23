Irrfan Khan’s son Babil issues appeal: ‘Rebel against nepotism, but don’t use Sushant Singh Rajput as a reason’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 18:51 IST

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has issued an appeal to fans to desist from descending in a blame game after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, calling it a “most futile act”. Sushant’s death has led to social media outrage, with many believing that the actor was ostracized by the ‘Bollywood privilege club’.

Talking about the death of his father and Sushant within months of each other, Babil wrote: “It’s still not settling in. We’ve lost two very sincere people and sincerity is key in our spiritual journey, thus it comes as an unbelievable shock, the way Sushant has departed.”

He also addressed the need to ‘pin the blame on something or someone’, calling it the most futile act. “To find peace by playing the blame game is not honest peace, it is a fleeting reflection of a lie. I urge you to not blame someone or something for this incredibly unfortunate happening, I urge you to accept that life is filled with leg spin deliveries bouncing off spin with no apparent explanation or understanding provided, I urge you to stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair to the people intimately suffering the loss. Instead we must celebrate the evolution of these sincere men and let their wisdom manifest in our own journeys in some way, hoping to keep little lanterns of their memories ignited in our sensitive souls.”

Sushant died by suicide at the age of 34; he was suffering from depression. His death has reignited the discussion around nepotism in the film industry.

Babil encouraged people to question nepotism and status quo but not in Sushant’s name. “I’m saying stand up for what’s right without using Sushant’s demise as an excuse, if you want to rebel against nepotism, do so, but don’t use Sushant as a reason to why you’re doing so now. Stand up for what’s right regardless anyway in any case. (And it would and should be my fight to prove to the audience that I deserve a shot).”

Earlier, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar had also asked people to show empathy at this time. “We cannot know ever what happens between two individuals it’s sickening to the core to pass moral judgement on social media.Just any one gets up today and becomes judge therapist relationship counselor blah blah blah. And I repeat count your blessings in these tough times then being vicious vultures. There is much more in life to share so get a life!!” she had written.