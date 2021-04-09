Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Irrfan's son Babil weeps as he accepts honour on dad's behalf, says warm words: 'We'll make this journey together'
bollywood

Irrfan's son Babil weeps as he accepts honour on dad's behalf, says warm words: 'We'll make this journey together'

Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, couldn't help but cry as he accepted an award on his father's behalf. He thanked the industry for supporting him in this difficult time.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Irrfan Khan's son Babil at the awards ceremony.

A video of the film industry paying tribute to the actor Irrfan Khan at a recently conducted awards ceremony has been shared online. Irrfan's son, Babil, was in attendance at the ceremony, which will be televised over the weekend.

In the video, actor Ayushmann Khurrana said a few words in memory of Irrfan, who died in 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. Babil could be seen crying. Others, such as Rajkummar Rao and Anurag Basu, also couldn't help but tear up.

Ayushmann said in Hindi that artistes transcend time; they are remembered even after they're gone, but not everyone can attain the level of respect that Irrfan did. Rajkummar then took over and said, "I have learned a lot from you, Irrfan sir. And we will continue to learn from you, not just me, but also future generations."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's handstand on point in pic with boyfriend Nupur

Amitabh lauds Abhishek's performance : 'I am no different from any other father'

Mahima Chaudhry steps out with daughter Ariana for dentist appointment, see pics

Dharmendra reveals he was smitten by Waheeda after watching Chaudhvin Ka Chand

He then welcomed Babil on stage, to accept an award on his father's behalf. He said, "I didn't prepare a speech, but I'm really grateful that you all accepted me with open arms, and gave me so much warmth, and so much love. All I want to say is you and I are going to make this journey together."

Babil has been sharing old pictures and memories of his dad, on social media. He wants to become an actor, just like him.

Also read: Babil gets emotional as he finds old WhatsApp chat with Irrfan Khan: ‘I was almost about to text him back’

Ayushmann had shared an Instagram post about the experience of meeting Babil at the Filmfare awards. He'd written, "I had the honour of presenting this @filmfare award to @babil.i.k. Met this beautiful boy for the first time. Would see him do well in future. We artistes are a unique species. We have our vulnerabilities and imaginations and theories. We rely on observations and experiences. We live and die a thousand deaths on the celluloid or on stage. But the power of those performances makes us immortal."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
irrfan khan irrfan khan son irrfan khan son babil babil khan ayushmann khurrana rajkummar rao

Related Stories

bollywood

Irrfan Khan's son Babil pens ‘bad poetry’ for mother Sutapa, she writes: ‘Let's celebrate sons too and expect surprise'

PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 02:25 PM IST
bollywood

Irrfan's son Babil on being asked if he was high at awards event: 'I will use that look and make millions in Bollywood'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 11:44 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP