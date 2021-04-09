Irrfan's son Babil weeps as he accepts honour on dad's behalf, says warm words: 'We'll make this journey together'

A video of the film industry paying tribute to the actor Irrfan Khan at a recently conducted awards ceremony has been shared online. Irrfan's son, Babil, was in attendance at the ceremony, which will be televised over the weekend.

In the video, actor Ayushmann Khurrana said a few words in memory of Irrfan, who died in 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. Babil could be seen crying. Others, such as Rajkummar Rao and Anurag Basu, also couldn't help but tear up.

Ayushmann said in Hindi that artistes transcend time; they are remembered even after they're gone, but not everyone can attain the level of respect that Irrfan did. Rajkummar then took over and said, "I have learned a lot from you, Irrfan sir. And we will continue to learn from you, not just me, but also future generations."

He then welcomed Babil on stage, to accept an award on his father's behalf. He said, "I didn't prepare a speech, but I'm really grateful that you all accepted me with open arms, and gave me so much warmth, and so much love. All I want to say is you and I are going to make this journey together."

Babil has been sharing old pictures and memories of his dad, on social media. He wants to become an actor, just like him.

Ayushmann had shared an Instagram post about the experience of meeting Babil at the Filmfare awards. He'd written, "I had the honour of presenting this @filmfare award to @babil.i.k. Met this beautiful boy for the first time. Would see him do well in future. We artistes are a unique species. We have our vulnerabilities and imaginations and theories. We rely on observations and experiences. We live and die a thousand deaths on the celluloid or on stage. But the power of those performances makes us immortal."