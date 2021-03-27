Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Irrfan's sons Babil, Ayaan work on a music album: 'What could be better for Baba's legacy'
Irrfan's sons Babil, Ayaan work on a music album: 'What could be better for Baba's legacy'

Irrfan's sons Babil has shared a video of his and his brother Ayaan as they recorded a song to take forward their father's legacy.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Babil said the album by his brother Ayaan and him will serve as tribute to late Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan Khan's sons Babil and Ayaan are working on a new music album, as a tribute to their late father. Babil took to his Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of the two brothers working on the album.

The videos shared by Babil show his and Ayaan's reflection in the mirror. Babil can be seen singing a song in English while Ayaan works on a music making software. Babil wrote in the caption, "That instant better quality when you're working with your brother who's also a music producer. What could be better for Baba's legacy if me and my bro drop an album on y'all. New music coming through after some acting jobs. Hah you can see me stop when I messed that last note."

Ayaan and Babil are working on a music album.
Babil also shared a video grab from one of Irrfan's old interviews on TV show Aap Ki Adalat. He says in the video, "Main paramparao pe sawal udhaunga aur todne ki koshish karunga (I will question the traditions and will try to break them). When host Rajat Sharma asks him if he would be beating the actors who deliver 100 crore films to become an actor to make 1000 crore films, he replies, "1000 crore wala to main hu (I am already a 1000 crore star)," making the entire the entire audience clap for him.

Irrfan during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat.

Commenting on his father's statement, Babil wrote, "It's not a motivation of ego but a crack at the irony of commerciality in Bollywood and the stark difference between Bollywood and Indian cinema."

Also read: Irrfan Khan's son Babil says ‘I don't know how to be sexy’ as photographer asks him to look sexy during a photoshoot

Irrfan died on April 29 last year after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. After his death, Babil had written in a note on Instagram, "My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle)."

