Legendary feud! Is Arnold Schwarzenegger plotting a secret plan to outshine Sylvester Stallone?

In a battle that transcends their on-screen rivalry, Arnold Schwarzenegger is plotting a secret plan to outshine Sylvester Stallone once again. Despite their newfound friendship, the competitive spirit between the two action icons still burns brightly.

The legendary feud between Schwarzenegger and Stallone during their prime Hollywood days is the stuff of legends. With muscles and egos as big as their box office returns, they engaged in a war of words and jabs, each vying for the title of the ultimate action star. Schwarzenegger even pulled off an epic troll by pretending to be interested in a terrible script, just to trick Stallone into signing up for a doomed project.

But times have changed, and the former rivals have buried the hatchet. Nowadays, they are more likely to be seen hanging out than engaging in verbal sparring. However, fate seems to have a sense of humor as both stars have ventured into television around the same time. Stallone earned critical acclaim for his role in Taylor Sheridan's crime drama series, "Tulsa King," while Schwarzenegger is set to unleash his comedic prowess in the upcoming Netflix action comedy, "FUBAR."

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Schwarzenegger confessed his admiration for Sheridan's work and expressed his desire to collaborate with him. But let's be honest, a part of him surely relishes the idea of once again outshining his former arch-nemesis.

"Absolutely! I think he's very talented. And the cast on ['Yellowstone'] is phenomenal. Today, I see much more of other people's performances than I did in the 80s when I was only seeing myself. I was thinking: 'I have to win.' It was a competition against Sly, against others. 'I have to be number one,'" Schwarzenegger revealed.

Only time will tell if Schwarzenegger's cunning plan will come to fruition. But if he manages to sneakily surpass Stallone in the TV arena, it would add an exhilarating new chapter to their storied history. The Terminator icon might just have one more surprise up his sleeve to show the Rocky and Rambo legend that he's still got what it takes to be number one. Stay tuned for the ultimate showdown in the world of television!

