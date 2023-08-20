Is Border 2 not happening? Sunny Deol denies signing any new film after Gadar 2

Sunny Deol was rumoured to be featuring in Border 2, but the actor has now said that he has not signed any new film. He is currently basking in the success of Gadar 2, which is all set to cross ₹350 crore nett in Indian. However, Sunny added that he would be announcing something special very soon. Also read: Sunny Deol receives notice over dues of ₹55 crore, bank puts his Juhu property on sale: Report

Sunny Deol's note

Sunny Deol is currently celebrating the success of Gadar 2.(ANI)

After false news reports about Border 2 surfaced online, Sunny shared a note on Instagram Stories on Saturday. It read: "Some news has been circulating of me signing a few films, I would like to inform that currently I am only concentrating on Gadar 2 and receiving all your love. I have not signed any film and would be announcing something special soon at the right time. Till then keep showering your love on Tara Singh and Gadar2."

Sunny Deol's note on Instagram Stories.

On Saturday, a Pinkvilla report had quoted a source as saying, “Being a heavy-on action film, the team will be casting actors from the younger generation rather than bringing together the entire troop of Border. Sunny Deol will probably be the only actor from Border, who will be a part of Border 2 as well. It’s all in the early stages at the moment and more updates shall come our way once the film is officially announced very soon.”

The source had also said that the film has been in the planning stage since 2-3 years and an official announcement will be made in a fortnight. It was said to be set in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

More about Gadar 2 and other Sunny Deol films

At the recent success press meet of Gadar 2, Sunny had said, “I promise all my fans that I’m only going to make good films like these. Sunny is rumoured to be working on two films now, Baap and Soorya.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is currently dominating the theatres across India and other countries. It stands at ₹236 crore and is expected to reach the ₹400 crore mark as well. Starring Ameesh Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Rakesh Bedi and others, the film is directed by Anil Sharma.

