Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Is Brad Pitt showing you he's on an exotic island?': Amit Sadh on celebs 'rubbing privilege in faces'
bollywood

'Is Brad Pitt showing you he's on an exotic island?': Amit Sadh on celebs 'rubbing privilege in faces'

Amit Sadh has said that 'some celeb profiles are startlingly disconnected from reality' and that they should not rub their privilege in others' faces, especially at a time like this.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 11:26 AM IST
Actor Amit Sadh was seen in the recent web series Jeet Ki Zid based on the life of Kargil war hero, Major Deep Singh Sengar.

Actor Amit Sadh, who recently announced that he would be taking a social media sabbatical amid the rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, said that his decision was his alone, and not meant as a dig at anyone else. Several celebrities in India have been sharing vacation and workout posts on social media, during the second wave of the pandemic.

Amit said in his post that he couldn't in good conscience continue using social media as he has been, while people die around him. "My posts of gym sessions won’t heal anyone," he wrote.

In a new interview, he elaborated on his decision, and said that he came to Mumbai to become an actor, and not an influencer. He was particularly 'triggered' when someone told him that he must stay relevant online. "If I don’t post for two days and the world forgets me, it means I never mattered to begin with," the actor told a leading daily.

Amit said that 'some celeb profiles are startlingly disconnected from reality,' and that he will continue to connect with people on social media, via direct messages. He wrote that 'the privileged lot should be more sensitive' at this time, and not rub their privilege in people's faces.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Navya is in love with her 'nani' Jaya's vintage pics, wishes her happy birthday

Deepika's 'proud husband' Ranveer says she is 'born for greatness'

Abhishek reacts to troll who called his acting in The Big Bull 'third rate'

When Jaya Bachchan joked how Aaradhya has Miss World Aishwarya for a nurse

"Is Brad Pitt showing you that he is on an exotic island while the rest are battling corona? No, right?" he continued. "There’s so much suffering around and how can you pretend that it’s all okay because it hasn’t affected you? This has been on my mind for weeks. Everything is fake, where’s the place for simplicity?”

Also read: Amit Sadh goes off social media amid partial lockdown in Maharashtra: ‘Silly things I do will not heal or entertain’

Amit recently appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into the Shadows, which starred Abhishek Bachchan, and Avrodh: The Siege Within on SonyLIV. He also appeared in the film Shakuntala Devi, and Jeeti Ki Zid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amit sadh brad pitt maldives

Related Stories

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor shares swimsuit pics from Maldives vacation, fans say these pictures are 'blessing my eyes'

UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 11:42 AM IST
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys her breakfast by the sea, treats fans to sunkissed pictures from Maldives

PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 08:32 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP