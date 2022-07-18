Is Brahmastra's Kesariya copied from these songs? Twitter users share clips of Laree Choote and Charkha as proof. Watch

Brahmastra's first song Kesariya, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has been the talk of the town ever since it was released by the makers on Sunday. While many couldn't get over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's chemistry in the song, others took to social media to say that the full song hasn't lived up to the expectations set by its teaser. Meanwhile, some also started sharing proof that Kesariya has been inspired in parts from two popular songs. Also Read| Twitter cringes over ‘love storiyaan’ line in Brahmastra's Kesariya song

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The music of Kesariya has been composed by Pritam, while the Hindi version is sung by Arijit Singh. The chorus of song, its lyrics being 'kesariya tera ishq hai piya, rang jaaun jo main haath lagau,' appears to be similar to a part in Charkha-- a folk song by the Wadali Brothers--the late Lakhwinder Wadali and Pooran Wadali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The part before the chorus also appear to be similar to a popular Bollywood song. The chorus of Laree Choote, a song from the 2007 film Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, picturised on Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia, had similar music. The song was composed by Pakistani rock band Call and became an overnight sensation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter users shared clips from Kesariya along with Laree Choote and Charkha as they discussed the similarities. One tweeted about Laree Choote, "Abe itna bhi copy mat karo (Don't copy so much)." Another wrote, "It's such a popular song. Did they think no one will figure it out?" A third one commented, "Was Listening ‘Kesariyaan Tera Ishq hai Piya’ by Arijit and out of nowhere I started singing 'Kya hua jo laree chooti, Jeevan ki gaadi looti' by call."

A user compared Kesariya and Charkha, and tweeted, "Is it just a coincidence that melody of Kesariya Tera seems a blatant copy of Punjabi Folk Song...."Oo Mahiya tere vekhan nu, chuk charkha galli de vich dawan." Another commented on a post about the songs, "They have also copied 'kesariya tera' rhythm and tune from Wadali brothers' Charkha."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, some fans also defended Pritam. One tweeted, "Could be a copy but some raag/tunes are universal. Many songs from Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa etc have got clean chit even though they sound similar."

Kesariya has also been released in its Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions as Kumkumala, Theethiriyaai, Kunkumamaake, and Kesariya Rangu respectively. All of them have been sung by Sid Sriram. Brahmastra, the first in a three-part sci-fi film franchise, will release on September 9 in all five languages. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON