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Is Deepika Padukone’s role in Raaka getting trimmed due to her pregnancy? Makers clear the air

Recent reports suggested that Deepika Padukone’s role in Raaka might be cut short or that she could even be replaced amid her pregnancy. 

Apr 23, 2026 07:16 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Actor Deepika Padukone’s second pregnancy has fuelled fresh speculation around her upcoming film Raaka with Allu Arjun, with some reports suggesting her role has been scaled down. However, the film’s team has now stepped in to clarify the situation and set the record straight.

Deepika’s role to be reduced?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)

Several reports suggested that Deepika’s role might be cut short or that she could even be replaced amid her pregnancy. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. The Raaka team has rubbished the report and called it baseless.

In a statement issued to The Times of India, the team dismissed the claims, with the makers terming them completely baseless rumours.

"Everything is moving as planned. Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set,” said the movie’s team.

This comes a few days after it was reported that Deepika, who announced her pregnancy on Sunday, plans to continue filming Atlee's Raaka throughout her pregnancy. One industry insider stated, “During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka… She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.” Deepika and the makers have taken all precautions while filming the projects.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 in Italy in ceremonies that honoured both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024 and kept her away from the public eye for months. It was only during Diwali 2025 that they introduced her to fans, revealing her name and sharing glimpses of their family moments.

 
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