Is Farah Khan's apartment worth 15 crore? Not even close. Filmmaker says 'watchman ki kholi hai 15 crore ki'

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan lives in a lavish apartment, and many of her guests who feature in her vlogs have spoken about how luxurious her house is. In her recent vlog, Rakhi Sawant visited her home for a fun conversation and some cooking. During the vlog, Farah revealed that her house is worth much more than ₹15 crore. Farah Khan tells Rakhi Sawant that her house is worth much more than ₹ 15 crore.

Farah Khan on how much her apartment is worth

As Rakhi arrived at Farah’s apartment in an auto rickshaw, she was seen talking to the security guard and asking how much an apartment would cost there. Reacting to her, the guard said, “ ₹15 crore.” A shocked Rakhi then entered the lift to reach Farah’s apartment. While chatting with Farah, Rakhi said, “My house is bigger than yours. Yours is worth ₹15 crore and mine is ₹50 crore.”

Farah reacted, “Mera ghar 15 crore ka nahi hai bhai, tu mere ghar ki market down kyun kar rahi? Voh toh watchman ki kholi 15 crore ki hai humari building mein (My house isn’t worth ₹15 crore, brother! Why are you bringing down my property’s market value? The watchman’s house in our building is worth ₹15 crore)."

When Rakhi asked how much her house actually cost, Farah said, “I can’t tell that. I have two more floors and a swimming pool too.”

Rakhi joked, “Tabhi main sochun Bollywood main mujhe paise nahi dete kaam ke liye, bolte hain saare paise Farah Khan leke jaati hai (That’s why I think Bollywood doesn’t pay me for work, they say all the money goes to Farah Khan!)." Farah laughed and added, “What rubbish, main toh free main karti hun sabke liye (What rubbish! I work for everyone for free)."

Later, when Rakhi was leaving Farah’s house, the filmmaker escorted her using her ‘James Bond’ lift, which opens directly into her home. In the vlog, Rakhi asked Farah to make another film and cast her in it. She also cooked Mohabbat-e-Mirchi Aaloo with Farah and Dilip and performed a short dance with Dilip to her recent song Zaroorat.

About Farah Khan’s cooking vlogs and recent work

Farah started her cooking vlogs in 2024, and they quickly gained popularity. Fans loved her fun banter with her cook, Dilip. Farah’s cook has now become a social media star. The cooking vlogs feature Farah visiting celebrities’ homes to learn a new dish from them and share a fun conversation over lunch. Farah and Dilip also now appear in various advertisements, including those for Myntra, Flipkart, and more.

Farah’s last directorial was Happy New Year in 2014. The film, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, and others in key roles, completed 11 years this year. While she has been away from directing films, her choreographies continue to entertain audiences. Farah recently choreographed the song Gafoor from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, which became an instant hit.