Annu Kapoor gushes about Tamannaah Bhatia's ‘milky body’, internet calls him out for lewd remark: ‘Ashleel hai ye’

Actor Annu Kapoor has sparked controversy again with his remarks on Tamannaah Bhatia, praising her “dudhiya badan” and joking about her claim that children fall asleep to her hit song Aaj Ki Raat. However, the comment didn’t sit well with social media users, who called him out for being “lewd and vulgar.” Earlier this year, Tamannaah Bhatia responded to a question about being labelled as the ‘milky beauty’.

What did Annu Kapoor say

Recently, Annu joined Shubhankar Mishra for an interview for his YouTube channel. During the conversation, Annu spoke about watching a clip of the song Aaj Ki Raat, following which the host asked if he liked that song and he is an admirer of Tamannaah.

To this, an excited Annu said, “Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Oh my god, what milky body she has).” This made the host bring up her remark about children falling asleep to her hit song Aaj Ki Raat.

“Kitne umar ke baache so jaate hain… 70 saal ke umar ka bhi bachca ho sakta hai na, main hota toh puchta ke kitne umar ke so jaate hain. Angreezi mein bolte hain that he is 70 years old, woh 70 saal purana bacha hai… And he is 11 year old budha (Kids of which age sleep? A 70-year-old can also be a kid. I would have asked this question to her.)”

Annu continued, “Behen, apne gaane se, aapne shareer se, apne dudhiya chehre se humare bacchun ko sulti hain… Bahut achi baat hai.. Desh ke upar kripa hogi agar humare desk ke bacch achi aur swasthya neend soyein. Agar aur bhi kuch ichain hain toh bhagwan unko samarth karre ke unki ichchan puri hun (Our sister is making kids sleep with her song, with her milky face and body, if she is making our children sleep sweetly, it’s very good, man… It will be a great blessing for this country that our children get a good and healthy night's sleep. If she has any other wishes, may God give her the capability to fulfil her wishes. That’s my blessing for her).”

Internet reacts

Social media erupted after Annu’s remark on Tamannaah, with many social media users finding his comment lewd and inappropriate. Many slammed him for being vulgar and asked him to show some respect.

One wrote, “Please be respectful. Don't you have a daughter or grand children”, with another sharing, “Omg”. One mentioned, “Wth! This man gives tharki vibes (This man gives creepy vibes).” Another shared, “Ashleel hai ye (he is vulgar).” One comment read, “What kind of language is that?”

“Apni beti ko bhi aisee hi bologe (Will you say this to your own daughter),” another questioned. One comment read, “Control annu sahab control.”

Tamannaah Bhatia on being called ‘milky beauty’

Earlier this year, Tamannaah responded to a question on her casting in the supernatural thriller Odela 2 when she is labelled as the ‘milky beauty’. She said, “You are saying milky beauty but why you looked at a milky beauty and thought that she can't be a Shiva Shakti? Your question has the answer in it. He [Ashok Teja] does not look at milky beauty that is to be ashamed of or feel bad about. Glamour in a woman is to be celebrated, and we women must celebrate ourselves. Then we can expect other people to celebrate us. But if we look at ourselves in a certain way then nobody can respect us.”

She added, “Here we have a wonderful gentleman [Ashok Teja] who does not look at women like that. He looks at women like divine. Divine can be glamorous, lethal, powerful. A woman can be many, many things.”

The actor was last seen in web show, Do You Wanna Partner, in which she essayed the role of a woman launching a beer startup.