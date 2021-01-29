Actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu late last year. While not much is known about Gautam, he reportedly runs an interior design company. His Instagram bio reads, "Founder @DiscernLiving. Internet Entrepreneur. Interiors, Tech, Design enthusiast."

A fan directed this curiosity at Kajal's sister, Nisha Aggarwal, who on Friday conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. She asked her fans to make a statement, and she'd respond by telling them if the statement is true or false.

"Kajal's husband is a very rich person," one person wrote in. Nisha responded, "In every way - Most of all rich in wisdom and blessed with a beautiful heart." She even tagged Gautam in her post, shared on Instagram Stories.

In an interview to Vogue, Kajal spoke about her decision to marry Gautam during the pandemic. “Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives.”

She added, “We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together.”

The couple tied the knot at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, in October. They went to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

