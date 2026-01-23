Is Kapil Sharma really this funny off-camera? Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2 co-star Parul Gulati spills the beans |Interview

Kapil Sharma’s co-star in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Parul Gulati, has offered a candid glimpse into what it’s really like working with the comedian-actor behind the scenes. In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Parul opened up about Kapil’s off-screen personality, describing the experience as deeply inspiring, especially for someone working on their first film. Parul Gulati opens up about her experience with Kapil Sharma during Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

Parul Gulati opens up about working with Kapil Sharma Calling Kapil “a fun person,” Parul said that being around him was a learning experience in itself. “It’s just working with somebody who’s really achieved something in his life. I was constantly looking for inspiration or something to learn from him,” she shared, adding that she stayed in an observing mode throughout the shoot. According to her, Kapil’s journey stood out because of his resilience. “What I learned is that you may fall, but you can always get up again. You’re always hopeful,” she said.

Parul also highlighted Kapil’s childlike personality on set, quick to immerse himself fully in his work and genuinely believe in what he’s doing. “It was my first film, so I was observing these little things,” she said, noting how Kapil’s approach to work left a lasting impression. Curious about Kapil’s rise from performing alongside other comedians to becoming the first among them to headline his own show and transition successfully into films, Parul revealed that she did ask him about it. Kapil’s advice was simple yet telling: “Keep doing what you’re doing,” she said.

Is Kapil funny off-screen, too? As for whether Kapil is as funny off camera as he is on screen, Parul was clear: he definitely is. “He’s funny situationally. He finds jokes in moments and then laughs at them himself, and his laugh is so contagious that you end up laughing too,” she said. However, she also pointed out that Kapil is surprisingly reserved. “If you don’t know him, he won’t just start a conversation. For a few days, I wasn’t sure if I could just go up and talk to him,” Parul said.

When asked about any particularly memorable off-screen moment, Parul admitted there wasn’t one standout incident, just a lot of fun overall. “It was a big ensemble, and everyone was doing their own thing. But for me, asking him that one question felt like the first real conversation I had with him,” she said, summing up the experience as warm, motivating, and memorable in its own quiet way.