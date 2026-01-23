Is Kapil Sharma really this funny off-camera? Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2 co-star Parul Gulati spills the beans |Interview
Parul Gulati shares insights about working with Kapil Sharma on Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.
Kapil Sharma’s co-star in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Parul Gulati, has offered a candid glimpse into what it’s really like working with the comedian-actor behind the scenes. In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Parul opened up about Kapil’s off-screen personality, describing the experience as deeply inspiring, especially for someone working on their first film.
Parul Gulati opens up about working with Kapil Sharma
Calling Kapil “a fun person,” Parul said that being around him was a learning experience in itself. “It’s just working with somebody who’s really achieved something in his life. I was constantly looking for inspiration or something to learn from him,” she shared, adding that she stayed in an observing mode throughout the shoot. According to her, Kapil’s journey stood out because of his resilience. “What I learned is that you may fall, but you can always get up again. You’re always hopeful,” she said.
Parul also highlighted Kapil’s childlike personality on set, quick to immerse himself fully in his work and genuinely believe in what he’s doing. “It was my first film, so I was observing these little things,” she said, noting how Kapil’s approach to work left a lasting impression. Curious about Kapil’s rise from performing alongside other comedians to becoming the first among them to headline his own show and transition successfully into films, Parul revealed that she did ask him about it. Kapil’s advice was simple yet telling: “Keep doing what you’re doing,” she said.
Is Kapil funny off-screen, too?
As for whether Kapil is as funny off camera as he is on screen, Parul was clear: he definitely is. “He’s funny situationally. He finds jokes in moments and then laughs at them himself, and his laugh is so contagious that you end up laughing too,” she said. However, she also pointed out that Kapil is surprisingly reserved. “If you don’t know him, he won’t just start a conversation. For a few days, I wasn’t sure if I could just go up and talk to him,” Parul said.
When asked about any particularly memorable off-screen moment, Parul admitted there wasn’t one standout incident, just a lot of fun overall. “It was a big ensemble, and everyone was doing their own thing. But for me, asking him that one question felt like the first real conversation I had with him,” she said, summing up the experience as warm, motivating, and memorable in its own quiet way.
About Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, which also features Ayesha Khan, Manjot Singh, and Tridha Choudhury, originally released in theatres on December 12, 2025. However, it faced stiff competition from Dhurandhar and managed only modest collections, reportedly earning around ₹16 crore worldwide. Plans for a re-release in January 2026 were in motion, but the second run has now been put on hold due to logistical issues over screen allocation, leaving the comedy’s future theatrical prospects uncertain.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a journalist with 15+ years in magazines, newspapers, and digital media. Experienced in covering general news, lifestyle, and entertainment with a sharp eye for detail and compelling storytelling.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.