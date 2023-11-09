Pippa celeb reviews: Ishaan Khatter’s rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz gets ‘goosebumps’, Mira Rajput is proud of him

Actor Ishaan Khatter’s rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz has reacted after watching his upcoming film Pippa. The team of Pippa held a special screening of the film on Wednesday night. (Also Read | Pippa trailer: Ishaan Khatter leads soldiers in fight against Pakistan. Watch)

Chandni praises Pippa

Ishaan Khatter in a still from Pippa trailer.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Chandni posted a photo from inside the theatre. She wrote, “Goosebumps! Can't wait for everyone to experience the gripping and powerful story of Pippa on @primevideoin tomorrow. Heartiest congratulations to team Pippa (red heart emoji).” She also tagged Ishaan, Pippa director Raja Krishna Menon, AR Rahman and Mrunal Thakur.

Mira reviews Pippa

Mira Rajput also reviewed the film and shared a picture from inside the theatre. On Instagram Stories she said, "Take a bow team Pippa! Fantastic film with a thumping heart, grit, evocative emotion and sincerity. So proud of you @ishaankhatter! Target destroyed! Music that thrills and kills!”

Mira Rajput and Chandni Bainz reviewed Pippa.

Pippa screening

The screening of Pippa on Wednesday night was attended by a host of celebrities such as Mira Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neliima Azeem, Vidya Balan and others.

In several photos shared on social media platforms, Ishaan was seen escorting Chandni to her car after the screening. He also posed with Mira for the paparazzi. For the event, Mira wore a floral peach ethnic wear while Ishaan opted for a black suit.

About Pippa

Recently, on Ishaan's birthday, the Pippa team unveiled the trailer of the film. It is a retelling of the battle of Garibpur fought between India and Pakistan. It was pivotal in Bangladesh's struggle for independence. The war drama stars Ishaan, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films, the film features Ishaan who essays the character of real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta. The film is based on the book The Burning Chaffees by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The war drama will stream on Prime Video from November 10.

