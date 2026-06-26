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Ishaan Khatter shares jury table with Kristen Stewart as Biarritz Film Festival opens with star power

Ishaan Khatter attended the opening night of the Biarritz Film Festival – Nouvelles Vagues, joining Kristen Stewart-led international jury.

Jun 26, 2026 02:07 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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Ishaan Khatter recently graced the opening night of the Biarritz Film Festival – Nouvelles Vagues, serving as a member of the international jury. The launch took place on France's scenic Basque coast during a peak summer heatwave, attracting an impressive crowd of Hollywood celebrities and acclaimed European filmmakers. Now celebrating its fourth year, the six-day festival is fully committed to championing next-generation talent. The diverse, international committee is spearheaded by American actor and filmmaker Kristen Stewart, who serves as the jury president.

Ishaan Khatter joins Kristen Stewart-led jury

Ishaan Khatter joins Kristen Stewart-led jury as Biarritz Film Festival begins in style.(Getty Images)

Several photos from the event have gone viral on social media where Ishaan Khatter is seen posing with Kristen Stewart. Joining them on this panel are Canadian actor Whitney Peak, French actor-director Raphaël Quenard, French filmmaker Nathan Ambrosioni, actor Suzy Bemba, Italian director Carolina Cavalli, and British actor Esmé Creed-Miles.

Following the opening ceremony, the highlight of the night belonged to French icon Marion Cotillard, who stepped onto the stage to honour the legendary Isabelle Huppert with a well-deserved lifetime achievement award.

Sharing a carousel of photos on his Instagram on Thursday, Ishaan Khatter wrote, “In Biarritz with the coolest gang on jury duty. Replenishing my cinematic appetite 😊 Nouvelles Vagues baby. Viva cinema.”

Ishaan's global connect

Ishaan Khatter is set to headline two major upcoming projects: a comedy film titled Jugaadu and the second season of his Netflix show, The Royals.

Jugaadu is directed by Gullak fame Palash Vaswani, and is produced by Tips Films and Baweja Studios. Touted as a laugh-out-loud entertainer, the film introduces Punjabi actress Tania to Hindi cinema and features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Banerjee, Jameel Khan, and Vaibhav Raj Gupta. Production officially kicked off in Punjab in May 2026.

 
kristen stewart ishaan khatter
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