It is important for us to stay upbeat during this crisis: Anshuman Jha

The current situation has not only taken a toll on those recovering from Covid-19, but also the masses, who’re struggling to cope with the fear of getting infected. And Anshuman Jha feels at a time like this, one must find ways to remain engaged. He says, “Around 10% of people are getting affected by the pandemic, and 90% are disheartened and anxious. It’s important they stay upbeat.”

The Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010) actor has also been lending help, amid the crisis. “As helpful as social media is in these times, I try to help in every way I can and amplify posts,” says Jha, who feels social media is “superficial”, but he has to be active on it, given his line of work.

He also feels thankful to have had some time for himself in the present scenario. “I’m very grateful, in some ways, to have had time at home,” says Jha, who’s trying not to consume too much news and is instead busy finishing religious scriptures he started reading last year.

Work wise, the actor, 36, is basking in the success of his recent web release, Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele. The film, in which he plays a homosexual, has earned plaudits at several film festivals. “Personally and professionally, this film has given me satisfaction,” he gushes.

But, does he fear getting stereotyped in future? “I like picking roles that get me out of my comfort zone. A good role is a good role,” he says.

Jha, however, feels that although homosexuality is now decriminalised, we still have a long way to go. The Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain (2018) actor says, “There is still a lot of taboo about the topic. There are still no open conversations. The idea is to have no differentiation. There’s no us and them – it’s we. It’s about being compassionate to another human,” he opines.