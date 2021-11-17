Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / It makes complete sense to keep doing lead roles now: Aparshakti Khurana
bollywood

It makes complete sense to keep doing lead roles now: Aparshakti Khurana

The actor, who turns 34 today, says that he is looking forward to moving to a new apartment with his wife and daughter; adds that he has been getting projects as the lead
Aparshakti Khurana was last seen in Hum Do Hamare Do
Published on Nov 17, 2021 11:31 PM IST
ByTitas Chowdhury

Two months back, Aparshakti Khurana made his debut as a solo lead in Helmet. While the film may have received a lukewarm response, he believes that it added a new leaf to his career.

“It makes complete sense to keep doing lead roles now and if the fraternity is sending you such scripts, it’s a no brainer. When you do get such scripts, why would pick up stories where you’re the second lead?” he asks, adding, “I’m getting those scripts right now where I’m the lead. I’m trying to zero down on a few of them.”

He quips that he would be open to play the second lead only if a film starring Aamir Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kamal Haasan or Amitabh Bachchan comes his way. But he’s quick to add, “I’ll choose films keeping an open mind. I wouldn’t think, ‘My journey as a lead actor is going on right now.’ If I get to be a part of films with them, I don’ have to think twice because I’ll be surrounded with people who will only make me a better actor.”

On the personal front, the Hum Do Hamare Do actor turns 34 today and it is a rather special birthday for him as this is his first after becoming a father. To celebrate the day, he flew back to Chandigarh to be with wife, Aakriti Arora, and daughter Arzoie.

So, what’s he looking forward to in the next year? “I just bought a new apartment in Mumbai. The interior designing is going on, which Aakriti is taking care of. That’s going to take a couple of more months to get sorted. Arzoie is still in Chandigarh because it will be difficult for her to come and again shift base to the new place. She needs to be comfortable; we can’t keep changing her surroundings,” ends Khurana.

