‘It’s an Agneepath’: Tusshar Kapoor on pressure of being Jeetendra’s son

Tusshar Kapoor has carved his own path in the film industry, but the actor admits that being the son of a well-known star came with its own set of challenges. In a recent interaction, he shared that being Jeetendra’s son meant people expected a lot from him when he entered the industry, and that it sometimes felt like a agneepath.

'I had a tough time'

Tusshar Kapoor on being compared to father Jeetendra.

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Speaking to The Free Press Journal, he said, “When you are from a film family, an accomplished star’s son, you know, son of an accomplished star, I mean, then there is an expectation, especially within the film industry or within the trade, where no matter how much you do, the glass is always considered half empty rather than half full. So you have to always surpass yourself. So initially, of course, I had a tough time, you know, trying to ignore the noise that comes with being a star’s son. It’s not a red carpet for sure. Of course, there’s a huge battalion of pull-downers who were waiting for you to fall.”

'It’s an agneepath in a sense'

However, Tusshar admitted that coming from a film family helps star kids bag their first film, but thereafter, they have to prove themselves. He said, “So yes, it’s an Agneepath in a sense but one has to be grateful that, you know, getting your first film is easier when you are from a family that belongs to the film fraternity. You get your first break. But us film ko complete karna, us film ko logon ke saamne tak lana, aur film ka chalna, woh aapke haath mein nahin hai (But to complete that film, to bring it front of people, and for that film to work at the box office, these thing are not in your hand). So that’s the only advantage we have with all these disadvantages; that’s the only advantage we have: that you get a break. You are more accessible to people who want to launch star sons.”

About Tusshar Kapoor

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{{^usCountry}} Tusshar Kapoor is the son of actors Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. His elder sister is legendary television and film producer Ektaa Kapoor. He made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2001 film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, which also starred Kareena Kapoor. He went on to do films like Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Kucch To Hai and others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tusshar Kapoor is the son of actors Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. His elder sister is legendary television and film producer Ektaa Kapoor. He made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2001 film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, which also starred Kareena Kapoor. He went on to do films like Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Kucch To Hai and others. {{/usCountry}}

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Tusshar made a special place in audiences’ hearts with his role in Golmaal in 2006. The film went on to become a hit franchise. He is currently gearing up for Golmaal 5.