It’s booming baby bumps in the ad world

Flaunt that baby bump with pride has become the new mantra of celebrities, who have been bagging endorsement deals during their pregnancy. Recently, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was roped in by Crysta, a fertility and pregnancy care brand. Earlier she was seen in a commercial for Lux, where Khan expressed her concern of many women who face conditions and limitations when pregnant but reminded herself to continue to do what she loves. Moreover, actor Anushka Sharma who recently delivered a baby was featured in an advertisement of Standard Chartered Bank that showcased an easy banking decision for expectant mothers in the comfort of one’s home using a digital credit card online. In November, Prega News, the home pregnancy test brand also got her on board for a two-month-long ad campaign. Furthermore, silver screen stars such as Teejay Sidhu, singer Jankee Parekh Mehta and Anita Hassanandani have been frequently promoting and endorsing baby care and maternity products on social media.

Has the trend of getting celebrities embarking their journey to motherhood on-board for brands endorsements caught the interest of ad-makers? While some say it’s a ‘win-win’ situation for both to cash in on the opportunity, others state it helps to make the ‘real connect’ with the audience and also lend a hand in breaking stereotypes and changing mindset associated with pregnant women.

“Women are often bombarded with judgements that define how they should live, look or behave. Even during pregnancy, everyone has a say on how she should express or carry herself. But why can’t a woman be pregnant and still lead a full glorious life,” says Severine Vauleon, Global Brand Vice President, Lux.

Brand strategist Harish Bijoor believes these advertisements is a societal trend but also shows the progressive mindset of the audience. “At this point of time, society is welcoming of stars who are pregnant and want to watch their beautiful moments. Otherwise, generally in [endorsements] it is dull and monotonous to just show a man and woman and daily activities,” Bijoor states, who also feels that roping in expectant celebrities also helps in breaking stereotypes. He adds, “There used to be a question asked to actors earlier - Will you be modelling ‘after’ the marriage? Will you work ‘after’ a baby? But that was another generation. Now brands wants them ‘during’ pregnancy.

In an excerpt from New York Times - “Author Renée Cramer of Pregnant With the Stars: Watching and Wanting the Celebrity Baby Bump describes that when we see a celebrity holding up a certain brand of pregnancy test or diapers, it reminds “average people that, well, this company belongs in your nursery, even if there’s no good reason for it.”

Turning to real-life people, and in this case, celebrities in that situation makes a great connect with consumers feels ad filmmaker Sudip Bandyopadhyay. He says, “Giving consumers a real-life example helps in achieving a much closer connect with them and offers greater visibility. Brands are aware of the ‘moment’ and want to make most of the opportunity. And the way they connect with customers is through choosing the right celebrity and making the script innovative.” He also adds, “Celebs are particular about the way they’re seen, about their appearance but they show that one doesn’t need to be prim and proper so today’s generation is accepting.”,

Not just brands, celebrities too are keenly aware of the opportunity feels brand guru Jagdeep Kapoor who says, “For both, celeb and brand, it is a win-win situation. The celebs don’t have to be out of work during the time period. And brands can use the celeb at max, and make it noticeable and memorable.” He states instance of Anushka Sharma and says, “Seeing her in a commercial napping and resting, a brand brought out the benefit seamlessly for someone at this stage and made sure they’re well taken care of. So this is what a celebrity with credibility means.”

He also feels that the endorsements on social media also gives a push and inspire expectant influencers as “The market in maternity, childbirth, pregnancy is huge, so this gives a boost to them as well.”

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.