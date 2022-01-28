Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Iulia Vantur opens up about the ‘advantages and disadvantages’ of being in Salman Khan's shadow
bollywood

Iulia Vantur opens up about the ‘advantages and disadvantages’ of being in Salman Khan's shadow

Iulia Vantur's song Main Chala was released earlier this week. The singer has now opened up about her experience of working with Salman Khan.
Iulia Vantur speaks about Salman Khan. 
Published on Jan 28, 2022 01:13 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Singer Iulia Vantur, who is rumoured to be dating actor Salman Khan, has now opened up about the pros and cons of being associated with the superstar. In a new interview, Iulia has said that her goal right now is to establish an identity of her own. 

Iulia Vantur and Guru Randhawa's song Main Chala released earlier this month. In the song's video, Salman was seen romancing with actor Pragya Jaiswal.

In an interview with Times Of India, when she was asked about working with Salman, she said, “It is an honour, blessing and joy to work with Salman. He is such a great person first of all and a great actor and experienced in the field. When you are around him, you learn so much. I feel for me, at the moment, I wanted to work on my own identity. I am working on that, especially because people don't know me so well here and I think it is important to do that.”

Talking about making a mark of her own, despite being associated with Salman, she said, "You have to put in the extra effort. Of course, it comes with advantages and disadvantages. The visibility is there, and it helps a lot. And as I said, his input, his experience helps a lot, but in the end, you have to put extra, extra effort to make a mark of your own for people to know you for your work and as Iulia, and not as someone who is associated with another person."

Last week, Iulia came as a guest on Salman's show Bigg Boss 15. She was also spotted at Salman's birthday bash, which was attended by his close friends and family members.

